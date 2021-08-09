PolkaBridge Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $352,436.00 (PBR)

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, PolkaBridge has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $352,436.00 worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00140505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00145303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,361.83 or 1.00314029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.06 or 0.00772587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaBridge Coin Profile

PolkaBridge’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 88,005,044 coins and its circulating supply is 35,005,044 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

PolkaBridge Coin Trading

