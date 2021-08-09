PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Shares of PBTHF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. PointsBet has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

