PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 221,351 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Civeo stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,205. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.53 million, a PE ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

