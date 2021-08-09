PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Shares of POST traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.12. 16,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,043. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

