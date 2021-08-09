PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 72,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.70. 2,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

