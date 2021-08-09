PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,248. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.