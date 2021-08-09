PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 503,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 188,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

