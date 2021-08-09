Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $658.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

