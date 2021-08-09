Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.
Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $658.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $23.37.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
