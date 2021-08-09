Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Playtika has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 104.63.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $248,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

