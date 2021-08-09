Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $1.29 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playcent has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.00810909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00103936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars.

