Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 116,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.