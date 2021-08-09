Piscataqua Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

BATS:ICF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,754 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

