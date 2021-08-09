Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $605,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $18,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,579. The company has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

