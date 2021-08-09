Piscataqua Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,485,000 after buying an additional 83,289 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Corning by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. 54,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and sold 112,471 shares valued at $4,919,708. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.