PiplCoin (PIPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $158,246.63 and $4.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00828200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00105320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040105 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

