Piper Sandler Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $125.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.07.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at $85,460,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654 over the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 40,934 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $4,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

