Piper Sandler Comments on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

NYSE:ICE opened at $120.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.86. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

