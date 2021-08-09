Piper Sandler Comments on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.