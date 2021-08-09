PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.