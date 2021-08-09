PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.