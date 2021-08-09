PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$8.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PHX opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.21. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.67. The stock has a market cap of C$219.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.