PhoenixDAO Market Capitalization Hits $3.38 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $771,888.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00821367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00105058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039870 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

