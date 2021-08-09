Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PECO opened at $29.59 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

