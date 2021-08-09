Permission Coin (ASK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $492,366.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and $492,366.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00045032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00143195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00147445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,777.80 or 1.00083858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.58 or 0.00777409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

