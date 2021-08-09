Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock valued at $781,352,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.14. 285,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

