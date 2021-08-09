Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 45,249 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 94.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. 1,635,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

