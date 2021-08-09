Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 214 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $540.09. 25,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,828. The firm has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

