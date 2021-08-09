pEOS (PEOS) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, pEOS has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $293.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00137820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.59 or 0.99886669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00771852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

