People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders sold 26,462 shares of company stock valued at $510,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

