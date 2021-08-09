PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

PDSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDSB opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

