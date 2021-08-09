PDF Solutions (PDFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDFS opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $693.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDFS. Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

