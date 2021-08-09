PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 401,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,072.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 278,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 254,539 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,721.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 211,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 149,265 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56.

