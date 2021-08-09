PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 237,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

