PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $76.00 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.