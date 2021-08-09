Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $241.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81. Paylocity has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $245.90. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

