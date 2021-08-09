Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.71

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.71 and last traded at $115.69, with a volume of 1757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

