Patrick Kirscht Sells 5,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPRT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

