Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $298.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.47. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

