Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $24.08 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

