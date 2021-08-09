Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $241.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

