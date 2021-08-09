Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $5,255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $303.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.74. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.96, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $306.51.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.