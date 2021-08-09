Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.28.

POU stock opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.63. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

