Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRMRF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

