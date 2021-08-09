ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $47,732.14 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 65% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $47,732.14 and approximately $9.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00366172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

