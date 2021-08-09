Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report sales of $486.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.60 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $472.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. 13,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,446. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $122.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.