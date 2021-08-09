Pamp Network Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.97 or 0.00818220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00099601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

