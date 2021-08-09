Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 23,803 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 204.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 216,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 145,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.17 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

