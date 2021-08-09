Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $168,000 Investment in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.24 on Monday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $388.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

