Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.