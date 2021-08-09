Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $375.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

