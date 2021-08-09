Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.10% of Farmer Bros. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $9.28 on Monday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

